Jimmy Fallon Remotely Interviews Lin-Manuel Miranda on ‘The Tonight Show’ at Home With Some Family Help

While staying at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, host Jimmy Fallon conducted an episode of The Tonight Show: Home Edition with his wife Nancy Juvonen running the camera and daughters Winnie and Frances providing all sorts of on-camera entertainment.

After doing his opening bit, Fallon went off into a quieter area of his home to remotely interview rockstar playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda who was in his Washington Heights home via Zoom. The two men spoke a bit about their careers and a lot about their kids. Manuel later performed “Dear Theodosia” from his award-winning play Hamilton before signing off.

Jimmy Fallon invites Lin-Manuel Miranda to his #stayhome party via safe social distancing video chat in another home edition of The Tonight Show. Tonight, his daughters help with his monologue while Lin-Manuel performs Hamilton’s “Dear Theodosia.”

Fallon will be spotlighting different charities for every episode he records at home. This episode with Lin-Manuel Miranda focused on raising money for Broadway Cares. a non-profit that raises money for stage workers to obtain health care, emergency financial assistance, and counseling during this outbreak.

Jimmy will be highlighting a different charity every night that you can donate to and help those in need. Tonight’s charity, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, assists those in the entertainment community in meeting coronavirus-related expenses


