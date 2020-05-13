‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Performs ‘NOW That’s What I Call Polka!’ in 14 Different Styles of Amazing Animation

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Rizatch and 13 other animators created a wonderful collaborative animation of the “Weird Al” Yankovic song “NOW That’s What I Call Polka!”, which is a medley of popular songs sung in the distinctly swingy polka style. Each artist took on the different sections of the song, interpreting “Weird Al” exactly as they saw fit. And he liked it a lot.