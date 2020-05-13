Laughing Squid

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Performs ‘NOW That’s What I Call Polka!’ in 14 Different Styles of Amazing Animation

Artist Rizatch and 13 other animators created a wonderful collaborative animation of the “Weird Al” Yankovic song “NOW That’s What I Call Polka!”, which is a medley of popular songs sung in the distinctly swingy polka style. Each artist took on the different sections of the song, interpreting “Weird Al” exactly as they saw fit. And he liked it a lot.

Now That's What I Call Polka Animated Collab

You have been watching, in order of appearance:

“Too Fat Polka” – Jawaddles

“Wrecking Ball” – Rizatch

“Pumped Up Kicks” – liquid_jim

“Best Song Ever” – Billy Crinion

“Gangnam Style” – AdamX

“Call Me Maybe” – Danielle Weller

“Scream and Shout” – ComicDud

“Somebody That I Used to Know”- Claclalalaa

“Timber” – KaiPiez

“Sexy And I Know It” – Jack D. Evans

“Thrift Shop” – Steve Dorian

“Get Lucky” – Bimmling, Jan and KukoMitzu


