Weird Al Yankovic Performs a Brilliant Cover of the George Harrison Classic ‘What Is Life’

The always wonderful “Weird Al” Yankovic, who is truly known for his clever parodies, performed a straight and brilliant cover of the George Harrison song “What Is Life” at the commemorative George Fest 2014. Editors Randumbify were able to to synch up fan footage from rjrjr8, Whole Lotta Concerts and Jaclyn Fiore, to create a seamless video that showed off the entire song.

