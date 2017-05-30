Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Weird Al Yankovic Performs a Brilliant Cover of the George Harrison Classic ‘What Is Life’

by at on

The always wonderful “Weird Al” Yankovic, who is truly known for his clever parodies, performed a straight and brilliant cover of the George Harrison song “What Is Life” at the commemorative George Fest 2014. Editors Randumbify were able to to synch up fan footage from rjrjr8, Whole Lotta Concerts and Jaclyn Fiore, to create a seamless video that showed off the entire song.

We, Randumbify, are not the owners of the materials in this video. We merely took some cell phone fan videos of the event, cleaned them up, and synced them together the best we could as an Homage to two musical legends: George Harrison and Weird Al Yankovic. Thank you Weird Al for doing this.

via The Awesomer

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.