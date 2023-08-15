How the Star-Studded Pool Scene From ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Came Together

“Weird Al” Yankovic and filmmaker Eric Appel spoke with Variety about making the star-studded filled swimming pool scene featured in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

In one of its more memorable scenes, the character of Al performs “Another One Rides the Bus” at a pool party filled with offbeat, memorable personalities like Pee-Wee Herman, Andy Warhol and Wolfman Jack. Director Eric Appel, costume designer Wendy Benbrook and Al Yankovic himself, break down the making of the scene

They also talked about how quickly the scene came together, how they got permission to portray celebrity likenesses, where they got the inspiration for the pool party, and why nobody was in the pool.

You know, in “Boogie Nights” the scene is Dirk Diggler getting brought around this pool party in the Valley and introduced to all of his peers, which are porn stars. In our movie we wanted to see a young fresh-faced Weird Al get introduced to all of his peers ,which would be like the weirdo comedians and rock stars of the late 70s early 80s. …we shot that scene actually on the coldest day of the year in Los Angeles… It wasn’t a heated pool… if you pay real close attention you never see anyone in the pool.

This was also the scene where Al (Daniel Radcliffe) performed “Another One Rides the Bus”.