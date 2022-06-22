‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Plays With His Food During a Coverage Take for the ‘Eat It’ Video

The unrivaled “Weird Al” Yankovic shared a hilarious coverage take for the 1983 filming of his “Eat It” parody music video of Michael Jackson‘s “Beat It” that shows him playing roughly with his food while in bed. This type of footage is taken in case time and or money runs out.

Basically this is a take where the director just points the camera at the star of the video, who just does anything they feel like doing for the duration of the song. It’s insurance, in case for some reason the production runs out of time and doesn’t get all the shots they were hoping to get.

Yankovic doesn’t think any of this footage was used in the final version.

I’m pretty sure NOTHING from this take got used in the final video, but I still thought it was stupid/amusing enough to share.

Here’s Jackson’s original version.

Here’s the final take for Yankovic’s parody.

Here’s a side by side comparison of Jackson’s and Yankovic’s versions of the song.