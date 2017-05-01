Formally Attired Therapy Llamas and Alpacas Who Add an Extra Furry Something to Wedding Parties

The animals of Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas offer a wonderful service to their Portland, Oregon community through therapeutic visitation and educational events during the week. On the weekends, however, these gentle, friendly animals known as the Wedding Llamas, are available for hire to add a special furry something to local weddings and parties, particularly when they’re dressed up in formal attire. One of the bridal favorites is Rojo, a beautiful ginger llama who looks really good in a bowtie. All proceeds from their side gigs go back to the primary therapy program.

Our animals are “pros” when it comes to parties and special events- always decorated to compliment, our llamas can easily handle all ages, and any size of crowd! More than just “entertainment”, we provide a unique interactive experience for your guests, that most have never experienced before, and smiles that will last forever! All proceeds from our special events go toward funding our Therapy and Education Program, so these kinds of requests are greatly appreciated!!