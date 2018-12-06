The Classic Richard Adams Book ‘Watership Down’ Adapted as Animated Series for BBC One and Netflix

BBC One, in cooperation with Netflix, has released the first trailer for the animated series based upon the 1972 Richard Adams book Watership Down. Like the book, the series tells the story of a brave group of anthropomorphized rabbits who band together to survive. The series was directed by Noam Murro and features the voices of such actors as James McAvoy, John Boyega, Anne-Marie Duff, Sir Ben Kingsley, Olivia Colman, Peter Capaldi, Nicholas Hoult, Daniel Kaluuya, Rory Kinnear and Rosamund Pike.

A warren of rabbits battles many threats on their daring journey to find a new home in this adaptation of the classic novel by Richard Adams.

The series premieres on both BBC One and on Netflix December 23, 2018.