Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Classic Richard Adams Book ‘Watership Down’ Adapted as Animated Series for BBC One and Netflix

by at on

BBC One, in cooperation with Netflix, has released the first trailer for the animated series based upon the 1972 Richard Adams book Watership Down. Like the book, the series tells the story of a brave group of anthropomorphized rabbits who band together to survive. The series was directed by Noam Murro and features the voices of such actors as James McAvoy, John Boyega, Anne-Marie Duff, Sir Ben Kingsley, Olivia Colman, Peter Capaldi, Nicholas Hoult, Daniel Kaluuya, Rory Kinnear and Rosamund Pike.

A warren of rabbits battles many threats on their daring journey to find a new home in this adaptation of the classic novel by Richard Adams.

The series premieres on both BBC One and on Netflix December 23, 2018.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP