‘WandaVision’ Reimagined as the Intro to ‘Friends’

Graphic designer Arezoo amusingly compiled scenes from WandaVision episodes 5, 6, and 7 and put them into a meta reimgination of the iconic intro sequence for the television series Friends. It wouldn’t be so unusual for this to happen, as WandaVision did after all, try on quite a few different classic television series on within its nine episodes.

What if Wanda alter reality in to the style of the popular TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. That would be fun.

Did you also want to see WandaVision in Friends Universe?