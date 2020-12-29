Ballerinas in Face Masks Perform ‘Waltz of the Snowflakes’ From ‘The Nutcracker’ on an Empty Tarmac

Graceful dancers from the San Francisco troupe Post:ballet dressed in flowing tutus, spotless sneakers and white face masks to dance to “Waltz of the Snowflakes” from the iconic Christmastime ballet The Nutcracker on an empty tarmac in nearby Alameda, California. The performance was captured on Zoom.

Post:ballet is proud to share ‘Waltz of the Snowflakes,’ a short film that celebrates our collective resilience and capacity to create moments of beauty and connection, even during this time. From us to you, sending love and light this holiday season and throughout the year ahead!

via SFist