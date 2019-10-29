Loyal Black Cat Stands by Walter White Through It All in a Funny Feline-Centric Parody of ‘Breaking Bad’

A furry black cat whose goes by the stage name OwlKitty seamlessly joined the infamous Walter White for several key scenes in the now-iconic AMC series Breaking Bad, making it appear as if Mr. White had a very loyal cat who stuck by him no matter how terrible he became.

A Breaking Bad Parody starring my cat OwlKitty.

OwlKitty, whose real name is Lizzy, has been known to make appearances in various movies, television shows, awards shows, on the red carpet and even in the White House.