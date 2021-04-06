Wonderful Footage That Shows a Huddle of Enormous Walruses Lolling Around on an Arctic Beach

Wildlife conservation filmmaker Richard Sidley captured absolutely wonderful footage that reveals the daily life of walruses in The Arctic. The tight-knit huddle happily rolled around in the snow, bathed in the mud, lounged in the water, and generally lolled about on the beach.

One very tired walrus climbed out of the water only to fall asleep. While napping, the walrus urinated on herself and then rolled back into the water to wash clean.

Have you ever seen a 900kg Walrus rolling down a beach while urinating all over itself? Well if not, here’s your chance.

The footage comes from Sibley’s film Speechless – The Polar Realm.