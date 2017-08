A post shared by Miss Emma Lou (@emmalouthemalamute) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

A beautiful and rather vocal malamute in Vancouver, British Columbia named Emma repeatedly told her human “I don’t wanna” when it came time to take a bath. Her human was very encouraging and graciously praised Emma for coming close, but Emma stubbornly wasn’t having it and complained the entire time.

My mom trying to make me take a bath when clearly, I DON’T WANNA!!

Emma may not like baths, but she’ll always return a hug.

A post shared by Miss Emma Lou (@emmalouthemalamute) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT