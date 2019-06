Sebastiaan Kulwanowski, the talented musician who previously played his violin to recreate the sounds of birds, insects, and mammals, did another round of sound recreations. Rather than animals, Kulwanowski replicated the sounds of various instruments including a flute, harmonica, cello, bagpipes, and ukulele using only his trusty violin.

Similar feats have been previously accomplished on guitar and on harp-guitar.

via The Awesomer