Musician and YouTuber Sebastiaan Kulwanowski stared straight into the camera and quite skillfully recreated the sounds of nine different animals on his violin. Included this performance was a cow, a seagull, a mouse, donkey, a cricket, an “annoying fly”, a sparrow, a blackbird and an elephant.

Kulwanowski has also recreated the sounds of a forest, Minecraft and Super Mario Brothers sound effects on his violin.