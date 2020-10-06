Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn Delivers Comforting Words of Positive Reinforcement for the Very Small Fee of $1

Vinnie’s Pizzeria, a legendary pizza joint in Williamsburg, Brooklyn known for their unusual pizza creations, quite humorously put the option of having “Comforting Words” delivered (along with a pizza) for the small fee of $1.00.

Our delivery driver will look you straight in the eyes and tell you EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE OK AND YOU’RE DOING THE BEST YOU CAN'”

Sounds like money well spent.

Vinnie’s also paid tribute to both Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Chadwick Boseman on their specials board.

via Secret NYC