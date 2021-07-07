How the Stars of ‘The Starry Night’ Provided Van Gogh Comfort He Needed While Locked Away in an Asylum

Art vlogger James Payne of Great Art Explained (previously) examines why Vincent Van Gogh created some of his most prolific work while seeking treatment for mental illness. And in fact, how his art saved his life for a time.

In the small asylum at St-Remy, with only 41 patients, Vincent would be treated with kindness and understanding. The doctors quickly realized that the only way Vincent would survive was if he was given the space and the freedom to paint and create. Art would keep him alive

Payne then explains how Van Gogh’s iconic painting “The Starry Night” was the view from his room at the asylum and was influenced by, among other work, “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” by Hokusai.

And it was on 18th June 1889 that he painted The Starry Night. …We know for a fact that Vincent was an admirer of Hokusai’s The Great Wave and here we can make comparisons not only between the composition, but also between the rich blue tones of Hokusai’s tempestuous seas, and the turbulent skies of Starry Night. For the final five years of his career, the bright new palette takes over from his previous dark muted color scheme.

Payne also notes that the piece also reflects Van Gogh’s ability for embellishment, particularly during such a difficult time in his life.