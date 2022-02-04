How Vince Guaraldi Captured the Sweet Melancholy of ‘Peanuts’ With His Expressive Instrumental Jazz

Video essayist Matt Draper recounts how talented jazz musician Vince Guaraldi captured the sweet melancholy of Peanuts with his beautifully expressive instrumentals.

Draper explains Guaraldi’s San Francisco roots, the work of the Vince Guaraldi Trio, and how Guaraldi came to be the singular instrumental voice of Peanuts animated specials featuring such iconic comic strip figures as Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, and of course, Snoopy.

A look at the musical career of jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi and how he created the unforgettable music of the Peanuts and Charlie Brown television specials.

Here’s an animated interpretation of The Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “Little Birdie” featuring Guaraldi’s rarely heard singing voice.

