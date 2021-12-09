Percussionist Performs Music From Video Games on a Variety of Different Instruments

Canadian percussionist Joe Porter performed music from different video games on a variety of percussion instruments. Included were the theme songs from such games as Plants vs. Zombies on flairdrum (pressurized plastic bottles), Doom on timpani, Bad Piggies on steel drum, Minecraft (Sweden) on marimba, and Pokémon Red and Blue on vibraphone.

Having so much fun playing all of these Cool Video Game Music Themes on A Lot of Different Instruments!

Porter also covered the theme from Tetris in five different ways.