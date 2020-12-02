The Beautiful Veluwemeer Aqueduct Water Bridge in the Netherlands That Keeps Road and Boat Traffic Flowing

The Veluwemeer Aqueduct Water Bridge in The Netherlands is a beautifully designed piece of transportation architecture that appears to be an optical illusion when viewed from above. In reality, the road continues under 3 meters of water for 25 meters before re-emerging onto the other side. This unique design allows for the constant flow of road traffic while allowing boats and small ships to pass overhead. The bridge was opened in 2005 near the town of Harderwijk.

