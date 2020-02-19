A Hypnotic Tribute to Velcro Hook and Loop Technology

Alexa Sirbu and Lukas Vojir of XK Studio (previously) created an absolutely gorgeous tribute to Velcro hook and loop technology. Sirbu and Vojir juxtaposed the natural analogy of the spiky bur plant that first inspired the product with the product itself, creating a visually hypnotic piece that wordlessly calls back to the brilliant biomimicry of Velcro.

