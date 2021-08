An Amusing Mashup That Combines Van Halen’s Jump With Steel Guitar by Country Legend Hank Williams Jr.

Video editor Bill McClintock (previously) has amusingly mashed up the iconic lyrics (and video) for the “Jump” by Van Halen with steel guitar music provided by country legend Hank Williams Jr. for a true homestyle version of the song.

DO NOT press play. This cannot be unheard. You’ve been warned.