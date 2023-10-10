The Imaginative User Created Adventure Maps of Zork

Victor of Mapster takes a nostalgic look at the fantastic world of Zork, particularly the imaginative homemade maps that users made to navigate around this classic text adventure game. He also looks at the history of Zork, the eventual official game maps, and the influence Zork had on modern video games.

