Dramatic Narrator Implores Respect for Cups in Surreal Animation by Joe Pelling of ‘Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’

In the wonderfully surreal animated short “Use Cups”, a dramatic narrator implores the respectful use of cups. The voice also extols the happiness one can obtain with said cups despite all the tragedy in the world and can even save your life.
Imagine you are walking alone in your favorite forest when all of a sudden a large man with a very shiny knife appears. He says he will stab you unless you give him a cup, for he is thirsty. If you do not believe in the wonder of cups, you will not have one and the man is forced to stab you. As you lie in your favorite forest blood pouring out of your stomach, the final thought you have is ‘well, I wish I respected cups more”.
We were not paid by the cup industry for this message. pic.twitter.com/h3RfcnW9ur
This short film was co-created for the Adult Swim series “Smalls” by Joe Pelling, one-half of the brilliant duo Becky and Joe that created the sublime online series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared (previously). The other co-creators of this animated short are Brendan O’Hare and Cory Snearowski of the comedy duo of the podcast “This is Branchburg”.