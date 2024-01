How to Untie a Plastic Bag Knot in Five Seconds

Scientist Mi Wu shared a very helpful tip for untying tight knot in plastic food delivery bags in less than five seconds. He explained while demonstrating to to his impatient friend that twisting the ends of the knot will loosen the center for an easy undo.

5 Seconds Untied a FIRM KNOT!! …My grandma said, “There aren’t any knots that you can’t untie in life

via Digg