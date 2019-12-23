A Brilliant AI-Powered Universal LEGO Sorting Machine

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Inspired by the custom LEGO axle sorter built by Akiyuky in 2013, Australian software engineer, AI enthusiast, and game developer Daniel West spent two years creating brilliant automated AI LEGO sorter that uses machine learning to recognize just about any shape of standard LEGO brick or parts. The exceptions include “flexible/articulated parts” and “parts not in the LDraw part library”.

Over two years in the making, this is the world’s first Universal LEGO Sorting Machine, an AI-powered automated sorting machine that is capable of recognizing and sorting any LEGO part that has ever been produced*.

The absolutely insane project I've been working on for the past few years is complete: Introducing the world's first Universal LEGO Sorting Machine! Using AI, this machine can recognize and sort any LEGO part that has ever been produced! FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/IM1NFfTpep pic.twitter.com/RlE49ae2An — Daniel West (@JustASquid) December 3, 2019

West also showed how the machine works in a second, behind-the-scenes video.

