A Brilliant AI-Powered Universal LEGO Sorting Machine

Inspired by the custom LEGO axle sorter built by Akiyuky in 2013, Australian software engineer, AI enthusiast, and game developer Daniel West spent two years creating brilliant automated AI LEGO sorter that uses machine learning to recognize just about any shape of standard LEGO brick or parts. The exceptions include “flexible/articulated parts” and “parts not in the LDraw part library”.

Over two years in the making, this is the world’s first Universal LEGO Sorting Machine, an AI-powered automated sorting machine that is capable of recognizing and sorting any LEGO part that has ever been produced*.

West also showed how the machine works in a second, behind-the-scenes video.

via Hackaday

