An 85 Year Old Union Civil War Veteran Sings of His Fallen Comrades on a Heartbreaking 1927 Record

This is a rare recording entitled “Veteran’s Last Song” on the circa 1927 Electra label featuring 85 year old Lauren Higbie as he sings a very memorable and breathtaking tribute to his fallen Civil War comrades and his life as a Civil War veteran. … I found this record many years ago while walking around a flea market and since that day have considered it one of the real treasures of my record collection.

