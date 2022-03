The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain Performs a Calm Cover of The Ramones Song ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’

The talented musicians of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain performed a wonderful but rather calm cover of the otherwise raucous punk rock song “I Wanna Be Sedated” by The Ramones. The video was taken in 2020 over the course of several events in London.

We take on the The Ramones …with “I Wanna Be Sedated”. This recording is taken from a series of performances filmed in London in 2020.