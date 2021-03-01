An Impressive Live Cover of the Dick Dale Surf Song ‘Misirlou’ by The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

While headlining at the Sydney Opera House in 2012, the incredibly talented musicians of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (previously) performed an impressive and rather amusing cover of the iconic surf song “Misirlou” by Dick Dale and the Del-Tones.

On Tuesday 6th March 2012 The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain played live on the main stage at Sydney Opera House in Australia.

The song, which was adapted from a traditional Greek melody, was featured both in the 1963 film A Swingin Affair and also famously in the opening credits of the 1994 film Pulp Fiction.

Here’s Dale’s performance from 1963.