A Beautiful Series of Elegant Digital Insects Gracefully Formed From Letters of Different Fonts

Graphic designer Xavier Segers, who also goes by the name The Last Dodo has created “Typographic Insects“, a beautiful series of elegant digital arthropods gracefully formed out of letters from fonts that he first learned as a design student.

Designed as a tribute, my insects were chosen to reflect the individual qualities of the very first fonts I came across as a student. …Each insect is formed by letters from a different font. Bee – Optima / Moth – Myriad pro / Butterfly – Edwardian / Mosquito – Papyrus / Beetle – Helvetica / Earthworm – Ayuthaya / Ant – Bask Old Face / Wasp – Eccentric

images by Xavier Segers

via The Awesomer