Internet puppets Fafa the Groundhog and Mario of Glove and Boots set up a series of amusing little contests that pit a two year old boy named Nico against a two year old dog named Dingus. While Dingus performed better in most of the contests Nico came through in the end with his intense understanding of an iPad.

Mario travels to the Brooklyn Dog Training Center to witness the battle of the century!