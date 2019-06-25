An Impressive Demonstration of a Fully Restored Two-Wheeled Self-Balancing 1967 Gyro-X Vehicle

A driver from Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, gave an impressive demonstration their fully restored two-wheeled, self-balancing, cherry red 1967 Gyro-X vehicle to the crowds of the 2019 Concorso d’Eleganza of Villa d’Este near Cernobbio, Italy.
The vehicle had come to the museum in bad shape. Ownership had passed hands several times and many modifications had been done. In 2011, however, the museum took possession of it, then fully and lovingly restored it to its original specs, installed the missing gyroscope and added a beautiful cherry red coat of paint to this wonderful car.
Although the vehicle arrived as a much-modified three-wheeler with no gyroscope, the goal was to restore the prototype to its original condition. The restoration process has involved years of research and hard work to piece the car, and its history, back together. Now, after 50 years, the fully restored vehicle is returning to the spotlight.