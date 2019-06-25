An Impressive Demonstration of a Fully Restored Two-Wheeled Self-Balancing 1967 Gyro-X Vehicle

A driver from Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, gave an impressive demonstration their fully restored two-wheeled, self-balancing, cherry red 1967 Gyro-X vehicle to the crowds of the 2019 Concorso d’Eleganza of Villa d’Este near Cernobbio, Italy.

The vehicle had come to the museum in bad shape. Ownership had passed hands several times and many modifications had been done. In 2011, however, the museum took possession of it, then fully and lovingly restored it to its original specs, installed the missing gyroscope and added a beautiful cherry red coat of paint to this wonderful car.