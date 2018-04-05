Two Noisy Otters Share a Meal at the Table With a Quiet Parrot While an Impatient Duck Waits Below

In a rather unlikely scene, a pair of rather vocal otters sat at the kitchen table eating their kibble alongside a surprisingly quiet parrot who was very focused upon eating. Sitting below the table, was an impatient duck who was pacing back and forth in hopes of something falling. As it happened, one of the otters tipped off balance and sent all the kibble and the bowl right on down to the floor. Talk about a lucky duck…

It appears that their human figured out what went wrong and fixed it so that the bowl couldn’t be tipped over again.

via Digg