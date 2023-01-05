Two-Legged Fox Hunts for Food in an English Yard

Residents Phil and Jane Carter spotted a rare two-legged fox foraging for food in their Ilkeston, Derbyshire, England yard on December 17, 2022. The nimble vulpine had no trouble getting around the yard and certainly could easily run away, sprinting upright like a human.

The Carters told the Derbyshire Telegraph that they often have various wildlife exploring their garden, but this particular fox immediately caught their attention.

My wife [Jane] shouted to me to come to the window quick because I wouldn’t believe what I’ll see. It [the fox] was here for about 45 minutes. It ran off when we went to feed it, but after it came back to get the food. …At one point he ran over to the gate, and I mean run, vertically, straight up. You wouldn’t believe it unless you’d seen it. It’s absolutely phenomenal.

The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust reviewed the footage and determined that the fox, although rare, appears to be healthy.

We’ve never seen anything like this in the wild before but the animal looks relatively healthy and appears to have adapted to life on two legs.

Wildlife ecologist Mike Dilger told the BBC that this bipedal fox was an amazing story of survival.

It’s nature conquering all, it’s beautiful. I looked at the footage yesterday. It’s difficult, I think it’s probably a genetic abnormality or disorder, so it probably happened from birth rather than an injury

TV wildlife expert Mike Dilger says he was "blown away" by footage of a fox with only two legs https://t.co/6HTgozRaHW — BBC Radio Derby (@BBCDerby) January 5, 2023

via Boing Boing