CBS Announces a 2019 Reboot of ‘The Twilight Zone’ With Jordan Peele in Rod Serling’s Former Role

CBS announced a 2019 reboot of Rod Serling‘s iconic series The Twilight Zone, with the formidable Jordan Peele in the late Serling’s former role as narrator. Filming will begin in 2018 for a 2019 premiere on CBS All Access, with all episodes immediately available to stream. The original groundbreaking series, which ran on CBS from 1959-1964, carefully offered metaphoric parables about the human condition and explored the hopes, dreams, fears and inevitable prejudices that people never realized they had. The reboot is expected to carry on with Serling’s original vision.

