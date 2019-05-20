A Look Inside the Reconstructed Eero Saarinen Mid-Century Modern TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy Airport

We previously wrote about the former TWA Flight Center designed by Eero Saarinen at JFK Airport as it was being renovated into a lavish 1962 style retro hotel. This marvelous hotel opened to the public on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The Points Guy was given a tour of this massive mid-century modern space and all its timey wimey amenities on the day before it opened.

The TWA Flight Center is stunning and sports the largest hotel lobby in the world. The attention to detail and the recreation of the TWA brand makes it feel like you’re stepping back into 1962 at the height of the Jet Age.

Here’s Tyler Morse of MCR Development speaking during the hotel’s opening.

After all the fanfare of the opening, however, reality set in.

This is the cherry on top. —Management at the @TWAHotel is allowing passengers from the JFK passenger terminals sleep in the lobby. The Ambassadors Club is currently serving as a place of refuge for around a dozen stranded passengers. ? #TWAHotel pic.twitter.com/w0lnTNmVFE — Max Prosperi (@unaccompflyer) May 16, 2019

Travel blogger Max Prosperi spoke with Gothamist about the public space of the hotel and Tod Seelie shot some wonderful photos during the opening.