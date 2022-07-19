TV Dictionary, A Collaborative Video Project That Summarizes Popular TV Shows in a Single Word

Israeli filmmaker Ariel Avissar has created the TV Dictionary, a clever collaborative video project that uses a single word to summarize the general theme of popular television shows. The word is first presented during the opening credits, after which the word is defined using specific scenes from the particular show.

THE TV DICTIONARY is a collaborative project with a very simple premise: each entry attempts to capture the essence of a TV series using a single word in a short video that combines the dictionary definitions of that word with a clip or several clips from the series.

For example, the word for Breaking Bad is “sick”. As the scene plays out, the various dictionary definitions for sick appear upon the scene as if perfectly timed.

“Breaking Bad” in one word.

