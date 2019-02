Scotch has created a really cool tape dispenser in the shape of an old-school turntable complete with a mid-century woodgrain facade, a weighted base and a silver stylus arm that threads the tape through for easy tearing.

Record player shaped tape dispenser with weighted base for easy dispensing

White and woodgrain base with silver arm

Includes 1 roll of Scotch magic tape

Attached hub won’t get lost or misplaced

Dispenser is refillable

via The Awesomer