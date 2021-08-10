Woodworker Turns His Vintage of Collection 45 Records Into a Colorful Vinyl Wave Using a Lathe

Woodworker Nick Zammeti (previously) decided to get rid of his vintage collection of 45 RPM records for which he no longer had any use by stacking the albums onto his lathe. He then turned them round and round, shaping them until they became a colorfully wavy vinyl topper for a wooden vessel of some sort. While the project was a bit challenging, in the end, the piece came out looking really cool.

This is going to be a record breaking video folks! Yes these are my old Vintage Vinyl records and we attempt to turn these on my lathe.

Here’s the final product.