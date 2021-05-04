The True Scale of the World’s Tallest Buildings

Architectural blog The B1M, who previously explored the very controversial subject of height amongst the tallest skyscrapers in the world, took the measurement of world buildings one step further with a fascinating video regarding the true scale of these buildings.

To better appreciate the immense scale of these structures we’ve compared the gross floor area of some of the world’s tallest buildings with easily relatable references – and to one another – revealing that taller doesn’t necessarily mean bigger.

Rather than taking height into consideration, they look at the amount of usable floor space. In this regard, buildings such as the Burj Khalifa and the impossibly tall and thin residential skyscrapers sprouting up on Billionaire’s Row in Manhattan, don’t come close.