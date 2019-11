Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In an absolutely fascinating, yet somewhat bawdy episode of the True Facts series, the hilariously deadpan Ze Frank (previously) explains everything about the intricate stinkhorn fungus (Phallaceae).

The stinkhorn creates egg-like spores that emit a smelly gleba that attracts all sorts of insects. The insects gobble up the gleba and spread the spores wherever they go. After that, the stinkhorn bursts open into a hook-shaped flower of sorts.