In the late 1970s, artist Claude Reboul created “Le Mécanophone”, an incredible vintage truck that was transformed into kind of a giant calliope with 42 air horns that performs bombastic, circus-style songs.

(translated) A perfectly destructive device and a concert of horns that must work wonders in traffic. Great … but, oddly enough, not everyone likes

via The Awesomer