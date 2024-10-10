The Legendary Las Vegas Tropicana Hotel Is Imploded Accompanied By a Fireworks and Drone Show

The legendary Tropicana Las Vegas hotel was imploded on October 9, 2024 in true Sin City style, accompanied by a shower of colorful fireworks and lighted drones. The legendary hotel was razed after 67 years to make way for a new stadium for the Oakland A’s, who are relocating to Las Vegas. The plan is that the team can begin playing ahead of the 2028 baseball season.

Sin City blew a kiss goodbye to the Tropicana before first light Wednesday in an elaborate implosion to clear land for a $1.5 billion baseball stadium for the relocating Oakland Athletics.

As for the Las Vegas Strip, there now is one only one hotel remaining — the Flamingo — from the city’s mob era. However, the Flamingo’s original structures are long gone as part of a complete rebuild in the 1990s.

