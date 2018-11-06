Laughing Squid

Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Visits Senate Candidates Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz at Their Rallies in Texas

Triumph The Insult Comic Dog, who was out on assignment for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during the Conan hiatus, traveled to the great state of Texas to visit with the respective rallies of Senate candidates Beto O’Rourke and the previously hard to reach Ted Cruz to crack wise about this unexpectedly close race. Both candidates and their supporters were equally receptive to Triumph’s advice, jokes and general political irascibility.

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog heads down to Texas to cover the state’s highly anticipated senate race between Beto O’Rourke and Triumph’s dream interview, Ted Cruz.



