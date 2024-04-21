‘Trinity’, A Stunning Artistic Reimagination of a Nuclear Explosion Inspired by the Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

Thomas Blanchard, an experimental filmmaker, took inspiration from the Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer to create “Trinity”, a stunning artistic reimagination of a nuclear explosion. To achieve this effect, Blanchard used a variety of household materials and a bit of lab equipment, capturing the reaction under a macro lens.

Using alcohol inks, pigments, sparklers and a laboratory agitator, I wanted to imagine a nuclear explosion from an artistic point of view. Strongly inspired by the special effects of the Oppenheimer film, Trinity is a code name. It represents the first nuclear test by the United States armed forces on July 16, 1945, as part of the Manhattan Project.