During the Rolling Live Studios live streamed event “A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!”, the incredibly talented pianist Mike Garson, musician Atticus Ross and the great Trent Reznor performed an incredibly soulful live cover of David Bowie‘s iconic hits “Fantastic Voyage” and “Fashion”. Reznor’s wife Mariqueen Maandig provided backup vocals.

Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross – Fantastic Voyage/Fashion Ft. Mike Garson And Mariqueen Maandig Live at A Bowie Celebration Just For One Day 2021.