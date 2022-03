Handymen Keep Time By Sweeping Trash at Every Minute For Twelve Hours in the Shape of a Giant Clock

Dutch artist Martin Baas, who previously created an illusory video installation with a man who was manually painting the time from inside a clock at the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, continued his “Real Time” series with a giant clock that features two handymen sweeping trash in a clock-like pattern at every minute for twelve hours.

The Sweepers clock features two handymen sweeping trash for 12 hours, indicating the time as they go.

