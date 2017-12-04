A Stunning High Definition Timelapse of Lightning Piercing Through the Skies Over the Great Plains

“Transient” is a compilation of the best shots from my storm chasing adventures of summer 2017. Most of the lightning footage was captured in uncompressed raw at 1000 frames per second with our Phantom Flex4K. This summer I chased for over 30 days and traveled 20K miles. My respect and admiration for storm chasers became even stronger this year. This is one of the most difficult projects I have ever attempted in my career. On several occasions I found myself uncomfortable either mentally or physically. Chasing storms with a Phantom Flex4K is stressful even when things are going well.

Storm chasing filmmaker Dustin Farrell has created “ Transient “, a stunning timelapse that compiles gorgeous footage of lightning bolts striking across the clouds and piercing through the sky to make contact with the ground. Farrell spent many days and drove many miles across the Great Plains during the summer of 2017 to capture such amazing, hardwon images.

