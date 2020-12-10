The Entire Tracy, California Christmas Light Show Featuring Singing Christmas Trees in the Windows

Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows, who decorates his house in Tracy, California with thousands of LED lights in order to put on his annual annual Christmas Light Show, shared the entire show from 2020 for the very first time for those who could not come to see the lights in person.

For the first time ever, I am uploading my complete Christmas show for the season for those who cannot attend in person. Enjoy!

The show starts off with the singing evergreens introducing themselves (Chrismas Tree, Virginia Pine, Douglas Fir, and Leary) and then culminated with a rousing rendition of “Candy Cane Lane” by Sia.