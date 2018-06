A very clever tortoise named Tortie, who lives in Chandler, Arizona with his photographer human Cassell Clark Archinuk momentarily escaped the brutal heat of an Arizona summer with a refreshing thorough head soak in the automatic sprinklers on the lawn. On this day, June 12, 2018, the area temperature rose to a roasting 110°.

This is my tortoise Tortie who has an obsession with sprinklers. It’s one way to beat the heat!

via Storyful