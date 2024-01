The Top Ten Meows of a Very Talkative Creamsicle Cat

The humans who live with a very talkative creamsicle cat named Bean amusingly shared his top ten vocalizations, which included a very eerie “ghost meow”, a lyrical “opera meow”, and a trilling “French meow”. While Bean is quite vociferous on a daily basis, his humans narrowed it down to ten.

The top 10 meows of all time (in no particular order) — are you ready to see what Bean has in store for 2024!?

They also listed his most dramatic meows, his softest meows, and his longest meows.